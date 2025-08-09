UBS Group Cuts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $111.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.