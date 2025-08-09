True North Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

