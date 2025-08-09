True North Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $206.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

