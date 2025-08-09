Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Pool worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $305.68 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.