Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 65,029 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,029 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,394 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,692,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,882,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,322,000 after purchasing an additional 720,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

