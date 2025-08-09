Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 35,916 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

