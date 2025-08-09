Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 14,870 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 204.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $510.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $343.38 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

