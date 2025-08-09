Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $189.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

