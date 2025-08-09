Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,750,000 after acquiring an additional 390,924 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,078,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 409,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 495,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

