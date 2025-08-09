Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Talen Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TLN stock opened at $374.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $394.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.73 and a 200 day moving average of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.