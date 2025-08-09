Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in Snap-On by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $321.67 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.92 and its 200-day moving average is $326.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

