TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $347.00 to $418.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $414.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. TopBuild has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $421.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.06.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,891.30. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,051 shares of company stock worth $5,659,387. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

