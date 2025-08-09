Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $83,213.60 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $325,685.73.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $43.13 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

