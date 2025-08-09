TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Head to Head Review

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) and TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and TeliaSonera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TIM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 13.91% 13.99% 6.37% TeliaSonera 5.19% 10.33% 2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and TeliaSonera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.72 billion 2.12 $584.73 million $1.29 15.99 TeliaSonera $8.43 billion N/A $669.67 million $0.21 34.12

TeliaSonera has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TeliaSonera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TeliaSonera pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TIM pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TeliaSonera pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TIM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and TeliaSonera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 5 2 0 2.29 TeliaSonera 1 2 0 2 2.60

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than TeliaSonera.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeliaSonera has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats TeliaSonera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

(Get Free Report)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About TeliaSonera

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, Telia Cygate, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.