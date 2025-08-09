ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CFO Sells $1,004,000.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Sobers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 477,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,995.60. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 7th, Sean Sobers sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $502,000.00.

Shares of TDUP opened at $10.00 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk raised ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

