Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $36,000 in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Arbe Robotics Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

