Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,924 shares of company stock valued at $473,416. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of BBAI opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

