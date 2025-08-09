Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.41. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 3,778 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jones Trading cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.5%

Theratechnologies Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

