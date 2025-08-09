The Goldman Sachs Group Raises MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target to $205.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYRG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.80.

MYRG opened at $185.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,962 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after acquiring an additional 159,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

