The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $9.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $12.00 target price on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $79,388.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 393,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,410.55. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,739,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,660,593.20. The trade was a 8.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,561,250 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,643 over the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,689,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after buying an additional 144,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 286,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,762,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

