The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 321,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.44 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

