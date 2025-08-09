TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 264.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 650.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,626 shares of company stock worth $39,510,585 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TEL opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

