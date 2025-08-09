Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte Sells 9,754 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $51,329,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,345,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526,819 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.