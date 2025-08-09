Swiss National Bank Sells 9,800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $158,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 368.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $259.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

