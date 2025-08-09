Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Newmont worth $155,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

