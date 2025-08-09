Swiss National Bank Has $133.28 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $133,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

MetLife Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE MET opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

