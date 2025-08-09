Susquehanna Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $55.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on POWI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Power Integrations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Power Integrations by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

