Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 442,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,799.68. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,727.08. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 74.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 355.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 133.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

