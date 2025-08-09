Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

