Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at TD Cowen

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $124,297.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,992. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sunrun by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

