Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Raymond James Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.59 and a 1-year high of C$58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.31.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total transaction of C$1,432,478.57. Also, Director Russell Girling bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,100.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

