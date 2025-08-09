Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,033,525 shares.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

