St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ) Insider Sarah Shipway Buys 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Shipway bought 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$456,000.00 ($298,039.22).

St George Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Get St George Mining alerts:

About St George Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

St George Mining Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE, as well as gold deposits. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for St George Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St George Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.