St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ) Insider Sarah Shipway Buys 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Shipway bought 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$456,000.00 ($298,039.22).
St George Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75.
About St George Mining
