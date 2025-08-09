SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0%

MDY stock opened at $571.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.