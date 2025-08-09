Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,708.55 ($22.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,568 ($21.09). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,587.73 ($21.35), with a volume of 153,408 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, July 18th. Liberum Capital raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.21) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($26.23) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,708.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,653.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

