SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 9.6%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $676.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,178.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 366,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $3,495,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,660,365 shares in the company, valued at $101,699,882.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,982 shares of company stock worth $6,933,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.