Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 770.0%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 108.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 144,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $322,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

