Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492,618 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 2.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Shopify worth $628,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after purchasing an additional 979,598 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

Shares of SHOP opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

