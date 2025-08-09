SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $252,918.84 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $252,918.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 976,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,614.08. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,807 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $273,619.17.
- On Monday, June 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40.
- On Friday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $502,352.68.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 112,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 461,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.