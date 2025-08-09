SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $252,918.84 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $252,918.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 976,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,614.08. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,807 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $273,619.17.

On Monday, June 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40.

On Friday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $502,352.68.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 112,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 461,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

