Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Eppers acquired 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. The trade was a 12.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.