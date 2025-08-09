Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 1504150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Select Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 61.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 168.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 217.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

