Scott Mezvinsky Sells 263 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $245,559.60. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mezvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,826,000 after acquiring an additional 218,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,841,000 after acquiring an additional 609,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.