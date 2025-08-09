Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IGM Financial to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.29.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$47.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.05. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.72 and a twelve month high of C$48.24.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

