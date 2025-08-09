Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $125.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.6364.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.66 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 96.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

