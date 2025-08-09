SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.30. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $192.55 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

