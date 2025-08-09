Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

