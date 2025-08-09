Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $363.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

