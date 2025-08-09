Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 174.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

