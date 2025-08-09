Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

MNKD stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 831,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,269,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 798,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

