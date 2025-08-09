Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.44.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$57.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$34.59 and a 52 week high of C$62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.18.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 4,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$167,655.18. Insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $926,016 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

